Durham Family Celebrates 125th Reunion Virtually

We’re all re-thinking the way we do things in the wake of COVID-19. One local family re-thought their family reunion. Instead of canceling their family reunion, the Williams family decided to hold it virtually. Their 3-day reunion became an hour-and-a-half video call.
James Horton said, “We were going to say let’s just not have a reunion this year. Let’s just wait until next year and then do the 125th. The 7th and 8th generation said no. We don’t want to lose that consecutive record that we have.”
The family was determined to keep the tradition alive, no matter what.
