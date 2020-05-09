CLOSE
Alpaca Chicken Is Giving Free Food To Healthcare Workers Each Monday In May

Pediatric check-up

Source: Jose Luis Pelaez / Getty

Another local restaurant is offering free food to healthcare workers.

Every Monday in May, healthcare workers can stop by an Alpaca Peruvian Charcoal Chicken and receive a free 1/4 chicken combo with any two sides. Workers must show proof of employment.

Sides include:

  • White rice
  • Black beans
  • Cole slaw
  • Hand cut fries
  • Chicken soup
  • Yellow corn
  • House salad

The company posted about the free food giveaway on their social media.

“Alpaca would like to thank all of our Frontline Healthcare workers for their service during this difficult time. To show our gratitude, every Monday in May will be Healthcare Monday! Show your badge and we will provide a free 1/4 chicken combo to help kick off your week!”

 

