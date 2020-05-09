Alpaca Chicken Is Giving Free Food To Healthcare Workers Each Monday In May

Another local restaurant is offering free food to healthcare workers.

Every Monday in May, healthcare workers can stop by an Alpaca Peruvian Charcoal Chicken and receive a free 1/4 chicken combo with any two sides. Workers must show proof of employment.

Sides include:

White rice

Black beans

Cole slaw

Hand cut fries

Chicken soup

Yellow corn

House salad

The company posted about the free food giveaway on their social media.

“Alpaca would like to thank all of our Frontline Healthcare workers for their service during this difficult time. To show our gratitude, every Monday in May will be Healthcare Monday! Show your badge and we will provide a free 1/4 chicken combo to help kick off your week!”

Alpaca would like to thank all of our Frontline Healthcare workers for their service during this difficult time 🙏 To show our gratitude, every Monday in May will be Healthcare Monday! Show your badge and we will provide a free 1/4 chicken combo to help kick off your week! pic.twitter.com/6fu4qB0XTI — Alpaca Chicken (@alpaca_chicken) May 8, 2020

Happy Mother's Day: 12 Black TV Mamas We Wish Raised Us 12 photos Launch gallery Happy Mother's Day: 12 Black TV Mamas We Wish Raised Us 1. Tasha Mack: "The Game" 1 of 12 2. Rainbow Johnson: "Black-ish" 2 of 12 3. Dee Mitchell: "Moesha" 3 of 12 4. Lisa Landry: "Sister, Sister" 4 of 12 5. Pose's: Blanca 5 of 12 6. Janet Kyle "My Wife And Kids" Source:Getty 6 of 12 7. Nikki Parker: "The Parkers" 7 of 12 8. Cookie Lyons: "Empire 8 of 12 9. Claire Huxtable: "The Cosby Show" 9 of 12 10. Vivian Banks: "Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" 10 of 12 11. Harriette Winslow: "Family Matters" 11 of 12 12. Maya Lewis" "Scandal" 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Mother’s Day: 12 Black TV Mamas We Wish Raised Us Happy Mother's Day: 12 Black TV Mamas We Wish Raised Us [caption id="attachment_3128555" align="alignleft" width="900"] Source: ABC/FX/FOX / Courtesy of ABC, FX and Fox.[/caption] This Mother's Day, as we celebrate the matriarchs in our family who have raised us, loved us and nurtured us into adulthood in real-life, we wanted to pay a little homage to the television mothers as well. While we would never trade in the real thing for the fictional ones, there are still many qualities women such as Black-ish's Rainbow Johnson, Pose's Blanca and Empire's Cookie possess that we could have used to guide us in our early years. Then, of course, there are the mamas of the past such as Claire Huxtable, Aunt Viv and Harriette Winslow who taught us so much along the way too. So to honor that, here are 12 Black mamas from the small screen that we wish would have raised us too (Sorry Mama!):

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark