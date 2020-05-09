Wake County Schools Says There Will Be No In-Person Graduation Events

It’s disappointing news for graduating seniors in Wake County. The school system announced today that there won’t be any in-person graduations this year. However, virtual events are being considered.

According to the Wake County Public School System chairman Keith Sutoon,”It is no longer realistic to believe these events, which often draw thousands of people, will be safe or allowed by health officials.”

The district said it is considering virtual events.

“We understand the need to retain as much tradition as possible,” Sutton said. “I wish from the bottom of my heart that we could hold additional graduation ceremonies. In the end, we cannot jeopardize the safety of our students, families, their friends and loved ones.”

