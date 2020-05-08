CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Stimulus Checks Sent To Deceased Relatives Must Be Returned

Christmas Cash

Source: Christmas Cash / Christmas Cash

If you recently lost a loved one and they received a stimulus check, the money must be returned.

If the relative filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019 and later died, the computer system for the IRS might have sent the deceased a stimulus check.

 

 

NBC's "One Chicago" Press Day

We Wouldn't Mind Being Quarantined With 'Chicago P.D.'s' LaRoyce Hawkins

21 photos Launch gallery

We Wouldn't Mind Being Quarantined With 'Chicago P.D.'s' LaRoyce Hawkins

Continue reading We Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With ‘Chicago P.D.’s’ LaRoyce Hawkins

We Wouldn't Mind Being Quarantined With 'Chicago P.D.'s' LaRoyce Hawkins

[caption id="attachment_3066275" align="alignleft" width="941"] Source: Timothy Hiatt / Getty[/caption] With social-distancing in full-effect, most of us are stuck in our homes, slowly starting to lose our minds for a range of reasons. First, if you live alone, isolation can be real. And if you live with your kids, partner or extended family members, after time, folks can really start to get on your nerves. Sadly, this has become the new norm. Think: We might be stuck inside for the next two weeks to the next 18 months! But it's that uncertainty that got us thinking: If we had to be trapped inside— indefinitely— because of the coronavirus pandemic, who would it be? Who wouldn't we mind being in close quarters with? Who would we want to keep us warm on those cold 'rona nights? Because Chicago P.D. is done for the season early, THANKS CORONAVIRUS, we wanted to take some time to send some love, light, and warmth to LaRoyce Hawkins, one of our favorite stars on the hit NBC drama. With his broad shoulders, endearing smile and utter sex appeal, the Chicago bred actor, who plays Officer Kevin Atwater, gives us all the feels each week. He is also one heck of an actor. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TDLezpC-9wI   Not to mention, he's an all-around nice guy too whose joy is infectious. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ILDimVjLmog   Awww...he is the perfect blend of teddy bear and sexy bear that will make you want to risk it all (Take it from me, I met him once in Chicago and almost made an entire fool of myself). So here are all the pics of him proving why we wouldn't mind him being by our side during this pandemic.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Check , Deceased , IRS , stimulus

Videos
Latest
Concerts Are Returning Soon And Here Are The…
 4 hours ago
05.08.20
Princess Love Has Officially Filed For Divorce From…
 4 hours ago
05.08.20
Lamplighters African Dance
Check Out This Online African Dance Class From…
 4 hours ago
05.08.20
HBO Insecure Block Party
Yvonne Orji Of “Insecure” Is Taking Her Comedy…
 5 hours ago
05.08.20
Russell Simmons Defends Dating Kimora Lee Simmons As…
 5 hours ago
05.08.20
JoJo Talks ‘Good To Know’, Her Addictive Personality,…
 6 hours ago
05.08.20
Kandi Opens Up About Past & Future Plastic…
 6 hours ago
05.08.20
Sephora Launches Project Care to Send Thank-You Kits…
 7 hours ago
05.08.20
Former NBA Star Shannon Brown Arrested For Aggravated…
 7 hours ago
05.08.20
Father, Son Charged With Murder In Shooting Death…
 18 hours ago
05.07.20
TRIED IT: I Use Honey Pot’s Refreshing Panty…
 21 hours ago
05.08.20
Eva’s Corner: Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gift Ideas [WATCH]
 24 hours ago
05.07.20
7 Quarantine-Style Mother’s Day Celebration Ideas
 1 day ago
05.07.20
9 items
9 Dramatic Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations
 1 day ago
05.07.20
Close