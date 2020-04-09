Quarantine Cooking: Karen Clark Makes Catfish Étouffée

I’ve been cooking A LOT since we’ve all been at home due to the pandemic. This has been a great time to try out new recipes (that my son will hate.) I’ve fallen in love with the cookbook Jubilee: Recipes From Two Centuries Of African American Cooking. Everything I’ve tried so far has been delicious.

This past Sunday night/Monday morning, I decided to have a super late dinner/early breakfast. So, I pulled out some pans and got to work on this delicious Catfish Étouffée. Sadly, I was unable to get out to search for catfish, so the flounder I had on hand had to do. It turned out great!

