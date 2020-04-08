CLOSE
Need Some Help Paying Rent In Wake County This Month?

walllet with money

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

Need some help paying rent this month? All rental assistance programs in Wake County now posted!

Public Agencies, The Social Sector (Non-Profits), And Local Businesses Are Coming Together To Create A List Of Resources Available To Specifically Meet The New Demands Created By COVID-19. Many Of These Resources Are In Addition To The Programs Typically In Operation For Each Organization. If You Need Any Of These Services Or Are Seeking More Information, Please Contact The Organization Directly.

 

 

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

8 photos Launch gallery

Continue reading Bare Face Beauties: These Celeb Women Are Fresh-Faced In Self-Isolation

It's day whatever of the state issued self-isolation regulations. Our nails are jagged, we left our wig on the night stand and we haven't worn makeup since they closed Sephora. Every woman is on the same wave (unless you're Taraji P. Henson, who can do her own gel manicure and roller set). We reported earlier this week about Teairra Mari rocking her knotless braids and bare-face on Instagram and she's not the only celeb lady who is keeping it au naturale. Susan Kelechi Watson kicked a bare-face rap on Instagram. NeNe Leakes showed off her supple skin while bragging bout her skincare routine. See who else is flaunting their fresh face on social media during the quarantine.  

 

Karen Clark head shotSource: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Close