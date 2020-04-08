Need Some Help Paying Rent In Wake County This Month?

Need some help paying rent this month? All rental assistance programs in Wake County now posted!
Public Agencies, The Social Sector (Non-Profits), And Local Businesses Are Coming Together To Create A List Of Resources Available To Specifically Meet The New Demands Created By COVID-19. Many Of These Resources Are In Addition To The Programs Typically In Operation For Each Organization. If You Need Any Of These Services Or Are Seeking More Information, Please Contact The Organization Directly.
