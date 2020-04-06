CLOSE
Man Creates Structure To Keep People Six Feet Away From Him

Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

People had an issue with giving us personal space BEFORE the pandemic, so how can they possibly know how far away six feet is while we’re social distancing?

One man thought about the problem and then got to work creating a homemade device that’s guaranteed to keep people away from him. Lowkey, we might need one of these even after social distancing is over!

 

Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - Arrivals

He put on a ring on! Rapper Young Jeezy and The Real host Jeannie Mai are engaged! According to People, Jeezy was planning to pop the question during a previously planned trip to Vietnam. Thanks to the coronavirus, that trip was cancelled, but Jeezy wouldn't be detoured. He planned a romantic Vietnamese proposal at home. “Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn’t know is that Jay was planning to propose,” Mai’s rep tells PEOPLE. “Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor.” Jeannie and Jeezy have been dating since 2018. The duo instantly became a favorite among celebrity power couples. Not only do they seem to genuinely enjoy one another's company, they are fashion forward as a unit. From the moment the officially announced their relationship in all-white matching outfits, they've been slaying their way to the alter.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

