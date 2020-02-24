CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Enough Cryin’: Wendy Williams & Other Fine Famous Women Who Found Love After Heartbreak

The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2018 Presented By Macy's - Arrivals & Front Row

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

It’s tough out here in these dating streets. So when you feel like you’ve finally found that one special person, it’s hard to let go. But sometimes, you gotta do what you gotta do, whether you’re a wife with a kid, or just a girlfriend who knows you deserve better.

Just look at Wendy Williams! She had a tumultuous 2019 before and after news broke about her hubby Kevin Hunter cheating on her and allegedly getting his mistress pregnant. At one point, things got so bad that Wendy had passed out, broke her arm and went to rehab, all in a matter of months.

But in true Boss Chick fashion, the famous talk show host has bounced back and is even better. All week long, she’s been spotting hitting the NYC street with jeweler Big Will aka Will Da Boss.

Okayyy Wendy! We see you.

 

Ms. Williams isn’t the only celeb to bounce back after f***boy. Hit the flip for more.

Enough Cryin’: Wendy Williams & Other Fine Famous Women Who Found Love After Heartbreak  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Harvey Weinstein Convicted Of Rape, Criminal Sex Act…
 13 mins ago
02.24.20
New Year's Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau
Justin Bieber Performs “Never Would Have Made It”…
 51 mins ago
02.24.20
Watch Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial Service #KobeFarwell…
 3 hours ago
02.24.20
Enough Cryin’: Wendy Williams & Other Fine Famous…
 3 hours ago
02.24.20
GET THE LOOK: Rihanna’s NAACP Image Awards Sleek…
 4 hours ago
02.24.20
So Sick? Ne-Yo Throws A Lil’ Shade &…
 5 hours ago
02.24.20
Black McDonalds Franchise Owners Collaborate with The Dirt…
 6 hours ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 24 hours ago
02.24.20
How To Plan A Wedding On A Budget
 4 days ago
02.20.20
5 Tips On How To Perfect The Strip…
 4 days ago
02.20.20
Shady Moments In Black History: Whitney Houston Defends…
 4 days ago
02.20.20
She Speaks: Tiffany Boone Had THIS To Say…
 4 days ago
02.20.20
Niecy, You’re Absolutely Right. It’s Time We Stop…
 5 days ago
02.19.20
Esther Scott, ‘Birth Of A Nation’, ‘Boyz N…
 5 days ago
02.19.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close