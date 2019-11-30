Ask The Medical Expert – Brought To You By Dr. Enchanta Jenkins
This Week: How to Save With Your Health Insurance: Open Enrollment November 1st – December 15th
Dr. EJ is a board-certified medical doctor (OBGYN), a native of North Carolina and veteran after retiring with 20 years of service to the US Navy. She specializes in women’s health and primary care. Dr. EJ is on a mission to help improve the health care of people in our community.
Last Week: Alzheimer’s and Dementia Awareness
Stay Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!
the Latest Entertainment News:Follow @TheLightNC
Latest…
- Don’t Miss The Gingerbread Show Down!
- Getting Someone A Puppy Or Kitten For Christmas? Adoption Fees Are Reduced!
- Know Someone In Wake County Who Needs Heating Assistance?
- Lena Waithe And Melina Matsoukas’s ‘Queen & Slim’ Is Modern Day Shakespeare
- The Struggle With Having Keloid Skin: Shamea Morton Reveals Insecurity With C-Section Scar
- Kid Rock Goes On Foul Mouthed Rant About Oprah Winfrey For No Good Reason [VIDEO]
- ‘Star Wars’ Actor Billy Dee Williams Says He Identifies As Gender Fluid
- Don’t Believe The Hype: 7 HIV/AIDS Myths We Need To Stop Falling For
- Judge Grants John Singleton’s Daughter A Monthly Allowance
- Here’s The Buzzz: Beyoncé Drops Holiday Merchandise To Help You Sleigh This Season
Ask The Medical Expert: How to Save With Your Health Insurance: Open Enrollment November 1st – December 15th was originally published on thelightnc.com