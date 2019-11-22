CLOSE
Black Girl Power! Ciara, La La, Lupita Nyong’o, City Girls & Ester Dean Team Up On ‘Melanin’

Melanin Cover Art

Source: Artwork by: Cristina Martinez / Cristina Martinez

Ciara followed in the musical footsteps of Beyonce and released an empowering anthem that encourages brown skin girls to love their melanin. Ciara teamed up with Lupita Nyong’o, Yung Miami and JT of the City Girls, Ester Dean and La La on Melanin, an upbeat and empowering pop tune with fun and funky vibes.

Ester Dean lends her vocals to the catchy hook, while La La and “Troublemaker”—the rap alter ego of Lupita Nyong’o makes her rapping debut alongside the City Girls.

This is ultimately an anthem of self-love, which is a journey I’ve been on since my Beauty Marks album. It celebrates the beautiful shades of culture that comprise the inner and outer beauty of everyone. Embracing the unique nature of our skin tones threads together the tapestry of humankind,” Ciara says in an official press release.

We can’t wait to see all the #BlackGirlMagic in the video, which is soon to come. In the mean time you can catch Ciara hosting the American Music Awards on November 24 and performing at the Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28!

Listen to Melanin, below:

Black Girl Power! Ciara, La La, Lupita Nyong’o, City Girls & Ester Dean Team Up On ‘Melanin’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

