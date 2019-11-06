Knightdale Coach Says He’s Not Racist, Despite Using ‘N-word’ And ‘White Power’ In Video

A Knightdale assistant football coach wants people to know that he’s not racist despite using the “N-word” and “white power” in an Instagram video.

In the video, John Hoskins, the assistant football coach at Knightdale High School, can be heard saying, “White power, Knightdale. I still love you, N—–”

Hoskins said he was at a bar celebrating the school’s win in a football game. He said his Black friends have said it’s okay for him to use the racial slur.

“I guess I’ve been around them for so long. We’re friends. I mean nothing from it,” Hoskins said, according to ABC11. “The word can be used in multiple ways. They treat me as any of their own friends.”

Hoskins resigned from his position at the school after the video was reported to school administrators.

