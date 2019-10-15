CLOSE
Safaree & Erica Mena Reveal Baby’s Gender With The Cutest Video! 

Safaree and Erica Mena are married and expecting a baby! They waited until their reveal party to find out the gender and per the pink fireworks that shot up in the air: they’re expecting a baby girl! 

This little princess will be Safaree’s first child, and Erica’s second; she has a son. The father-to-be shared the news on social media with this video… 

“I’ve been surrounded by women my whole life… 1 more wont hurt. My daughter is on the way Thank you @suedenyc and my wife for enduring all this pain for our unborn child. We appreciate and love you. It’s a GIRL straitttt start sending free stuff for girls now j/k or maybe I’m not,” he wrote. 

Erica added, “God I can’t thank you enough my husband and I are living a dream. Everything we’ve ever wanted has officially come true. Special thank you to @suedenyc for allowing us to have this moment with you all. Last night brought to you by @nevaehleheventsandweddings – video @nytevisionllc.”

She also thanked the Married to Medicine Dr. Jackie Walters whose care she is under for keeping their secret safe.

See photos of Erica Mena during her pregnancy below! 

