Mobile Free Pharmacy Assistance

Families in need can get FREE over the counter medications in Wake County. NC Med Assist is bringing its mobile Pharmacy to the South East Raleigh Community Center, 410 Lord Berkley Road, Raleigh, today from 9:00AM-2:00PM. While supplies last!

The Mobile Free Pharmacy provides adults and children who are low-income, and in need with free over the counter medicine. Medicine like aspirin, children’s cough syrup, allergy medicine and vitamins are some of the items available to families who need assistance.

No I.D. required but you must be 18 years or older to receive medicine.

