CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Mobile Free Pharmacy Assistance

African American pharmacist holding apple and looking at camera.

Source: skynesher / Getty

Families in need can get FREE over the counter medications in Wake County. NC Med Assist is bringing its mobile Pharmacy to the South East Raleigh Community Center, 410 Lord Berkley Road, Raleigh, today from 9:00AM-2:00PM. While supplies last!

The Mobile Free Pharmacy provides adults and children who are low-income, and in need with free over the counter medicine. Medicine like aspirin, children’s cough syrup, allergy medicine and vitamins are some of the items available to families who need assistance.

No I.D. required but you must be 18 years or older to receive medicine.

For more details CLICK HERE

Read More: Raleigh’s Helping Hand Mission Collecting Relief Supplies For Bahamas

free over the counter meds , NC Med Assist

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
FYI: Chrissy Teigen Says She Planned Her ‘P****…
 18 hours ago
09.12.19
Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Hot Girl Semester…
 19 hours ago
09.12.19
Array
Paul Mooney’s Sons Speak On Their Father’s Gay…
 24 hours ago
09.12.19
Zippora Lewis On The Beauty Of Pole Dancing…
 1 day ago
09.12.19
Deception From NC Republicans Override Veto
 1 day ago
09.12.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: They’re Still On Some Colorist…
 1 day ago
09.12.19
“You Should Have Told That Sh*t Years Ago”…
 1 day ago
09.12.19
Sony Accuses Vincent Herbert Of Hiding Assets in…
 1 day ago
09.12.19
Come Walk/Run With Us For St. Jude
 1 day ago
09.12.19
13 items
13 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
09.11.19
Celebs That Are Almost Unrecognizable After Their Looks…
 2 days ago
09.11.19
World Trade Center Attacked
HBO Premiers New 9/11 Doc From Perspective Of…
 2 days ago
09.11.19
National Suicide Prevention Week: 4 Ways To Talk…
 2 days ago
09.11.19
Press Play: Jason Momoa & Alfre Woodard Lead…
 2 days ago
09.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close