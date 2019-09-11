Raleigh’s Helping Hand Mission Collecting Relief Supplies For Bahamas

Raleigh Helping Hand Mission is launching a relief supply drive to help victims recover from hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. The director, Sylvia Wiggins said they hope to collect enough supplies to fill five five-thousand backpacks with personal hygiene products. Right now, the organization currently had 800 backpacks, but are asking for support from churches, business’s and community groups to join in this humanitarian effort.

If you would like to donate, drop off supplies at the Helping Hand Mission at 623 Rock Quarry Rd., Raleigh, NC or Call CALL (919) 829-8048.

