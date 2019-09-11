CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Raleigh’s Helping Hand Mission Collecting Relief Supplies For Bahamas

FRANCE-SAINT MARTIN-OVERSEAS-CARIBBEAN-US-WEATHER-STORM-IRMA-HUR

Source: LIONEL CHAMOISEAU / Getty

 

Raleigh Helping Hand Mission is launching a relief supply drive to help victims recover from hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. The director, Sylvia Wiggins said they hope to collect enough supplies to fill five five-thousand backpacks with personal hygiene products.  Right now, the organization currently had 800 backpacks, but are asking for support from churches, business’s and community groups to join in this humanitarian effort.

If you would like to donate, drop off supplies at the Helping Hand Mission at 623 Rock Quarry Rd., Raleigh, NC or Call CALL (919) 829-8048.

Read More:

7-Year-Old Surprised With Free Trip to Disney World After Giving Up His Savings to Feed Hurricane Dorian Evacuees

Hurricane Dorian , hygiene products , relief , relief supplies , supplies

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
13 items
13 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS]
 2 hours ago
09.11.19
Celebs That Are Almost Unrecognizable After Their Looks…
 2 hours ago
09.11.19
World Trade Center Attacked
HBO Premiers New 9/11 Doc From Perspective Of…
 3 hours ago
09.11.19
National Suicide Prevention Week: 4 Ways To Talk…
 3 hours ago
09.11.19
Press Play: Jason Momoa & Alfre Woodard Lead…
 3 hours ago
09.11.19
Michael Jordan Pledges $1 Million To Hurricane Dorian…
 4 hours ago
09.11.19
15 items
Tina Turner Was Trending On Twitter & Black…
 5 hours ago
09.11.19
Suit Filed Accuses Antonio Brown of Sexual Assault
 5 hours ago
09.11.19
Tenisha Light-Caba Of Brooklyn Bleu Is Making High-End…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
Rest In Power: Joan Johnson, The Queen Of…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
Tiffany’s Flame Wants To Shine A Light On…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
#NYFWNOIR: Here’s How This Black Designer Got Beyoncé…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
Behind The Scenes: Gabrielle Union Preps New Pole-Dancing…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
Jussie & Jurnee Smolett Reportedly Shopping A Movie…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close