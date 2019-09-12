CLOSE
Charlotte Student Threatens Shooting At His Middle School

Joking about school shootings is not a joke. A 13-year-old in Charlotte knows that now after posting about shooting up his middle school. Authorities tracked down the middle schooler and searched his home for guns, but didn’t find any. The boy told authorities that he made the post, but that it was all a joke.

 

 

