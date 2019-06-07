CLOSE
BeyHive Took It Too Far With The Wife Of Golden State Warrior Owner

Nicole Curran wife of the Golden State Warrior owner , that was seen sitting next to Jay-Z and Beyonce court-side at the NBA finals game.

She was seen talking to Jay-Z over Beyonce. It appeared that Beyonce wasn’t too happy with the conversation and people took her adjustment as a shove to move Curran away.

In fact, she was just taking a drink order for the two. She’s since received major death threats and had to shut down her social media because BeyHive went crazy.

[caption id="attachment_3015085" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Larry Busacca/PW18 / Getty[/caption] It’s been an epic run, but Jay Z and Beyonce’s ‘On The Run II’ tour has come to an end. The Carters wrapped up the last stop on their trek surrounded by friends and family, including her father Matthew Knowles who also posed in a photo with Mama Tina. Beyonce posted a heart warming message thanking her partner in crime/hubby. “To Shawn Carter, my Clyde, my best friend: this journey on OTR2 has been a highlight of my life. Thank you for every moment. I’ll be your hype man any day! To the Hive and all the fans who supported OTR2, cheers to you and I. Salud!” she captioned a photo of her and Jay. From Latavia Roberson to LaToya Luckett, Beyonce reunited with with lots of familiar faces while on tour. Bey posted a pic with her dad with the caption, “Thank you to all of our loved ones who came out to support OTR2. And a huge thank you to the hardest working crew in show business. We couldn’t have done this without each of you beautiful human beings.” Celebrities like Oprah, the Obamas, Kardashians (and more) all attended the tour that raked in $150 million by August is estimated to bring in a nearly $300 million. Bey started counting down since the last 10 shows, sharing incredible images of all she and Jay’s ensembles. Keep scrolling to see them all.

 

