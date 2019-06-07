BeyHive Took It Too Far With The Wife Of Golden State Warrior Owner

2 reads Leave a comment
Nicole Curran wife of the Golden State Warrior owner , that was seen sitting next to Jay-Z and Beyonce court-side at the NBA finals game.
She was seen talking to Jay-Z over Beyonce. It appeared that Beyonce wasn’t too happy with the conversation and people took her adjustment as a shove to move Curran away.
In fact, she was just taking a drink order for the two. She’s since received major death threats and had to shut down her social media because BeyHive went crazy.
