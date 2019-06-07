If you’re looking to take your kids to the movies this weekend then go check out Secret Life of Pets 2 starring Kevin Hart, Patton Oswald, Bobby Moynihan, Lake Bell, and our girl Tiffany Haddish. Once again we follow Max the terrier who has to learn to cope with some major life changes when his owner gets married and has a baby. When the family takes a trip to the countryside, he ends up getting schooled by Rooster played by Harrison Ford, a gruff farm dog who tries to cure the lovable pooch of his neuroses. Back at the Apartment building, Snowball, voiced by Kevin Hart goes on a mission with Daisy, voiced by Tiffany Haddish, who saw a baby tiger getting abused and she needs Captain Snowball to save the day.

I sat down with Kevin Hart to discuss this role, his long terms plans and retirement as well as discovering his Secret Life. He knows absolutely nothing about how to work his house. “People know how I am but you don’t know how I am. If you could actually see me in my house it’s probably the funniest thing ever. I’m just the dad that don’t know nothing! I don’t know sh*t! Bay bay! Baby!! The theater thing went off. How I get it back on? Bay Bay!!”

After my interview with Kevin, I sat down with Bobby Moynihan and Lake Bell to have some fun about pets and asked them If Goofy is a dog and if so why is Pluto a dog? Bobby summed it up very quickly saying “They both dogs!” Bobby and Lake also join on board to make a passionate call to get DMX to be in the third installment of Secret Life of Pets. Its a must watch.

Kevin Hart “I Don’t Know Nothing!” – Extra Butter | Secret Life Of Pets 2 was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

