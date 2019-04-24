CLOSE
Easter Bunny Comes To Black Woman’s Rescue During Vicious Attack

Antoine McDonald said he stepped in because no one should be able to "spit on" an African-American woman.

Talk about an Easter miracle.

After attacking a Black woman on the street, a white Florida man learned the hard way the a bunny is most definitely strong enough to whoop his a**.

According to Click Orlando, over the weekend, a Black woman in Orlando got into a fight outside a comedy club when a white man bumped into her and then spit on her.

In a video of the attack that went viral, Antoine McDonald, dressed in a Easter Bunny costume, jumps to the woman’s defense, laying paws on the man after he witnessed the man physically attacking the woman.

“I don’t know if he was bullying her or what,” McDonald told Click Orlando.

“[But] I am going to say that I am happy so that people know that they just can’t spit on African-Americans. Especially African-American females and think that it’s OK.”

Apparently, the fight ended when an Orlando police officer arrived to the scene and split everyone up.

While McDonald may have appeared to have been fearless, he admitted he was concerned he might be arrested for assault.

“The thought went through my head when the cop came over, but you know I didn’t leave. I didn’t run. I said, ‘You know what? This man deserved it.’ You know, if I have to be arrested for this to prove a point that this shouldn’t be happening, then so be it.”

Luckily he didn’t get in trouble. Our hero.

Easter Bunny Comes To Black Woman’s Rescue During Vicious Attack was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

