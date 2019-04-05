CLOSE
Beyonce Walked Away From Reebok Deal Because Team Lacked Diversity

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Show

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

It pays to diversify. And if you fail to diversify, it can cost you money. According to an ESPN writer, that’s exactly what happened with Reebok.

Nick DePaula says that before Beyonce inked her new deal with Adidas, she was in talks with Reebok. But she walked away from the deal with him because of their lack of diversity.

Read More: Beyonce Strikes New Partnership With Adidas

 

 

