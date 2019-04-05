CLOSE
Beyonce Strikes New Partnership With Adidas

We all know Beyonce is one of the hardest working women in show business. The news recently came out that Queen Bey is rumored to be working on a new album. It’s supposed to be have old songs and new sounds for a deluxe album. While that’s swirling around the rumor mill, there’s also a rumor that the Queen is working on a new project with Netflix called “Queendom,” it is said to be tied in with her 2018 Coachella performance.

Now the singer is said to be joining forces with Adidas. Her athleisure wear brand “Ivy Park” is expanding to shoes with the company as well as additional apparel. The singer says, “This is the partnership of a lifetime for me. Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business.”

 

