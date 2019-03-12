The Spirit Told R. Kelly To Do The Gayle King Interview

There are some things you should know. R. Kelly gives “zero f***s” about his image right now, according to TMZ.

The embattled singer reportedly said that his spirit told him to do the sit-down with Gayle King that aired on CBS last week, according to TMZ. Reportedly, he’s constantly in touch with his spirit and listens to it more than he listens to the people around him.

TMZ also reports that Kelly felt he owed his fans an explanation that details his side of the story. Kelly was recently charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

George Foreman's daughter Freeda Foreman has apparently committed suicide. The 42-year-old former athlete, who followed in her father's footsteps with a short boxing career, was found dead this weekend, in her Houston home, by a family member. She reportedly hanged herself. George took to Twitter to express his grief over the loss of his daughter, who he once paid to quit boxing "cause he wasn't happy about her being in the ring." "First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She's With her maker now," he wrote. https://twitter.com/GeorgeForeman/status/1104935702876311552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxnews.com%2Fsports%2Fboxing-legend-george-foreman-mourns-daughter-freeda-42-in-emotional-message Freeda retired with a 5-1 record after her first loss in 2001. Our condolences are with the family.

