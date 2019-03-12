CLOSE
The Spirit Told R. Kelly To Do The Gayle King Interview

There are some things you should know. R. Kelly gives “zero f***s” about his image right now, according to TMZ.

The embattled singer reportedly said that his spirit told him to do the sit-down with Gayle King that aired on CBS last week, according to TMZ. Reportedly, he’s constantly in touch with his spirit and listens to it more than he listens to the people around him.

TMZ also reports that Kelly felt he owed his fans an explanation that details his side of the story. Kelly was recently charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

 

 

