All The Black History Made At The 2019 Academy Awards

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

The 91st Academy Awards are a wrap and there are plenty of shocking winners in Hollywood on Sunday night, Green Book, the much-maligned film starring Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen won Best Picture. Alfonso Cuarón won Best Director for Roma and Rami Malek won Best Actor for his portrayal as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

But, there was a LOT of black history made at the ceremony, including SEVEN Oscar winners. Here’s a full list of everyone who made a little black history.

Spike Lee

Lee, after 30+ years in filmmaking won his first Oscar for best adapted screenplay for BlackKklansmen. “Do not start that motherf*cking clock!” Spike said before he began his speech. A flex, because he deserved it.

All The Black History Made At The 2019 Academy Awards

