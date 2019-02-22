Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

It’s official. Warner Bros. announced on Thursday (Feb. 21) that the Space Jam sequel starring LeBron James will be released on July 16, 2021. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is producing Space Jam 2 with Terence Nance as director. It’s the first movie role for James since 2015’s Trainwreck.

Space Jam 2 is the long-anticipated follow-up to the November 1996 film starring Michael Jordan.

LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam 2’ Set For 2021 Release was originally published on theboxhouston.com