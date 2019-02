North Carolina native Anthony Hamilton, put his spin on the national anthem at the 2019 NBA All-Star game in Charlotte on Sunday, and wowed the audinece. Social medium is comparing his version to the following:

1. Marvin Gaye

2. Whitney Houston

3. Glady’s KNight

4. Luther Vandross

5. Jennifer Hudson

Check out his rendition below!

