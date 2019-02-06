Here’s How You Can Celebrate Black History Month Around The Triangle

Looking to celebrate Black History Month with the family? Check out some of these activities happening in the area.

North Carolina State Capitol – Saturday, February 9th from 1pm-4pm (Raleigh)

Celebrate literature during Black History Month with a Read-In at the State Capitol! Hear the words and experiences of African Americans echo through a structure built by African Americans for whom it was illegal to read.

Excerpts by authors, musicians, poets, scholars, orators, and more, will be read during the Read-In. This year’s theme is “Inspirations of Sound” and will feature musically based readings! This event is FREE and open to the public.

This event is presented by the NC African American Heritage Commission, in partnership with the State Capitol State Historic Site and the State Library of North Carolina.

New Creation United Methodist Church – Saturday, February 9th from 1pm-4pm (Raleigh)

New Creation is gearing up for the Meet the Heroes Event on Saturday Feb 9th from 1-4 pm. Information about the event can be found at www.MeetHeroesNC.com. This is our second year of this event and we are expecting to have a larger turnout. Our goal is to have 100 families attend from 1-4 pm. Meet actors portraying heroes in Black History. They’ll share their personal stories and lead the kids through crafts and games.

African American History Highlights Tours – Saturday, February 9th at 1:30pm (Raleigh)

These docent-led tours visit exhibits throughout the museum to highlight the contributions of African Americans to North Carolina history.

“Bringing History To Life at Borden”: A Celebration for Black History Month – Saturday, February 9th from 2pm-4pm (Raleigh)

Please join us in celebrating Black History month with the award-winning author Kelly Starling Lyons’ interactive picture book presentation. The author will lead participants on an interactive journey through history with her trilogy; Ellen’s Broom, Teacakes for Tosh, and Hope’s Gift.

The event will also feature a hands-on broom making craft table, a book signing, and teacakes from the Texas Teacake Company for snacks.

The Borden Building is located at 820 Clay Street, Raleigh, NC 27605. Parking can be found off of Washington Street at Fletcher Park. For questions or directions, please contact Mordecai Historic Park’s Visitor Center; (919) 996-4364

“The Struggle For Freedom: The Life Of Dr. King” – Saturday, February 9th at 11am and 6:30pm (Wake Forest)

Bright Star Touring Theatre, a national professional touring theatre company based in Asheville, NC, will offer two free performances of “The Struggle for Freedom: The Life of Dr. King” on Saturday, Feb. 9. Geared for ages six and older, the free performances are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Alston-Massenburg Center, 416 N. Taylor St. Admission is free, and everyone is invited.

Please note: Bright Star was originally scheduled to perform “Let It Shine: The American Civil Rights Movement,” but the program was changed to “The Struggle for Freedom: The Life of Dr. King.”

The story of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is one of both triumph and tragedy. In this dramatic show, the audience comes to see that the rights won by the American Civil Rights Movement came with a heavy price.

This production is part of the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre’s “Arts For All” free community performance series, which is supported by United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County.

For more information, visit wakeforestrencen.org or contact Renaissance Centre Specialist Debra Horton at 919-435-9566 or dhorton@wakeforestnc.gov.

Hillside High School – Friday, February 15th at 3:15pm (Durham)

Hallelujah Swing School is apart of Hillside Legacy Weekend, celebrates Black History Month, the legacy of the legendary Mr. John H. Gattis, the legendary Mr. Wendell Tabb, the city of Durham, the Triangle area, the state of North Carolina, and the legendary show Mr. G’s Swing School. Hillside Drama brings the past to the present in the revivalized adaptation of the legendary Mr. G’s Swing School. Hillside Drama takes you back in time to where the beat was jumping with a contemporary look for a new generation. Please join us in February to learn about our past, our present, and those who made and make North Carolina the legendary and historic place it is today.

Town Of Cary’s 24th Annual African-American Celebration – Saturday, February 16th from 11am-5pm (Cary)

The Ujima Group, Inc. in partnership with the Town of Cary will host its 24th Annual African American Celebration at the 122 E Chatham St, Cary, NC 27511.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Hidden in the Shadows: A Conversation on Immigration in America”. Immigration has become a flash point in our politics. It is highly personal for a wide variety of reasons. This conversation is an opportunity to just listen to each other’s experiences around this issue. Increased understanding can be a foundation for better relationships and even solutions. Get more details here.

Raleigh Trolley – Sunday, February 17th from 1pm-3pm (Durham)

Celebrate Black History Month on this special trolley tour around Raleigh highlighting the downtown area’s African American heritage. Tour route includes historic homes, schools, churches, and business areas important to Raleigh’s African American heritage. The trolley departs from Mordecai Historic Park and lasts approximately one hour. Tickets are $10. Call 919-996-4364 for tickets and information.

List from WRAL.com

