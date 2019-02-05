CLOSE
Threat Made At Leesville Road High School

A social media threat to Leesville Road High School has parents and students on alert this morning. Extra security will be present on campus today. School leaders say they learned about the threat from a picture on social media of a bathroom wall, where someone wrote” dont’ come to school February 5th until the 10th” I’m going to shoot the Murphy. The Murphy is referenced as one of the buildings on the Leesville High School campus.

Assistant principal, Kathryn Fehling said the school administration began to receive reports Monday afternoon of the threat, and immediately notified school security and the Raleigh Police Department.

Fehling reminded students and families, that making threats against the school is subject to both school disciplinary action and criminal prosecution.

Students and parents can report safety concerns by calling the anonymous tip line at 919-856-1911.

