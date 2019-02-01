TJMS
HomeTJMS

KEM to Tom Joyner: ‘You Mean A Lot To Me’

0 reads
Leave a comment

Tom Joyner will be celebrating 25 years of the Tom Joyner Morning Show with as he calls it, “a going away tour.”

The “One More Time Experience” will be hitting various markets across the country. One of the artists who will be performing is the one and only KEM.

KEM is a longtime friend of the TJMS. He’s performed on the Fantastic Voyage Cruise, the Tom Joyner Family Reunion and even a Sky Show.

He called into the TJMS to talk about the upcoming tour, “My managers, they called me and asked me, ‘is this is something you’d be interested in?’ I’m like, are you kidding me?!”

Adding, “The work that you’ve done entertaining us, empowering us, educating us. How can I not be a part of this…you mean a lot to me.”

Check out the full interview above to hear more from KEM on why the TJMS has meant so much to him.

For more details on the tour visit here.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE 

 

KEM to Tom Joyner: ‘You Mean A Lot To Me’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out For the 1st Time…
 6 hours ago
02.01.19
This Black History Month Playlist Will Have You…
 7 hours ago
02.01.19
Kevin Hart Can’t Win!
 8 hours ago
02.01.19
Jussie Smollett Attack Update
 2 days ago
01.30.19
Nick Cannon To Temporarily Fill In On ‘The…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Watch The First Episode Of King Keraun’s “That…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Did Singer James Ingram Pass Away?
 3 days ago
01.29.19
This Teen Got 5 Years Probation For Trying…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Hospitalized In Chicago After…
 3 days ago
01.29.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: MariahLynn Says To Take Yandy With…
 4 days ago
01.29.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Always Focus On The…
 4 days ago
01.29.19
Lolo Jones Reportedly Slapped The Glasses Off Tamar…
 4 days ago
01.29.19
Will Downing MCCH thumb
Will Downing Chats About His Upcoming Performance In…
 4 days ago
01.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close