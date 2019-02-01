The first Friday of February is Wear Red Day, which is part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement. The American Heart Association says cardiovascular diseases kill approximately one woman every 80 seconds and 64% of women die from heart disease with no previous symptoms.

It’s important to have regular checkups with your doctor and to keep your blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and body mass index in safe ranges.

Another thing you can do it keep an eye out for the following symptoms, which sometimes happen before a heart attack:

Shortness of breath

Nausea and vomiting

Back and jaw pain

Dizziness

Fatigue

Abdominal pain

source: ABC11.com

Today Is “National Wear Red Day” was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: