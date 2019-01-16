Alicia Keys To Host Music’s Biggest Night The Grammys

Alicia Keys will be the host of the 61st Grammy Awards. The fifteen-time Grammy winner Keys posted a video when she found out that she’d been picked to host the Feb. 10 show Tuesday morning. The video features Keys learning she will host the GRAMMY Awards, dancing around in celebration! She then shares the news with her loved oneS including her husband, rapper Swizz Beatz, her mom and then later her unimpressed kids (“What’s the Grammys?” asks one).

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards, airs on Sunday, Feb. 10 on CBS.

For complete list of Grammy nominees Click Here

