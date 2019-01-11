Jeffrey Osborne Is Coming To Durham! Here’s How You Can Get Tickets

5 reads Leave a comment
The incomparable Jeffrey Osborne is headed to the Triangle’s newest live entertainment venue located in Durham! He recently called into Foxy to discuss his most recent album, his connections to the Raleigh-Durham area and how he feels about R&B and the changes in the music industry. He also gave some insight on becoming a vegan, a journey that Jeffrey began just over one year ago.
Interested in seeing Jeffrey Osborne in concert at Rhythm’s Live? Purchase your tickets now at RhythmsLiveNC.com
Black Twitter Drags White WaPo Reporter Who Called AKA Skee-Wee 'Screeching'
30 photos Launch gallery

