@MeekMill In Love ?

2 reads
Leave a comment
State Of Emergency 4

Source: Victoria Said It / Radio One Saint Louis

Lately , the Dream Chaser , rapper has been tweeting really deep messages. Meek Mill was seen with his son before Christmas, where his son said his gift would be for his dad, “to get married”.

Before his son claiming his wishes for his dad’s love life, Meek tweeted his admiration for Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s relationship, ” Hov and bey make me wanna get a girl … I fuck wit they whole come thru as a couple”.

No breaking news here, the Carter’s are relationship goals for everyone Meek.

His response made it clear that 2019 , he’s making changes in his life ; tweeting ,”2019 it’s over for the thots, my son want me married so I gotta start building”.

This could mean the thirty-one year old, Taurus rapper might want to settle down.

Who would be good for Meek? According to astrology.com , “When Taurus and Libra come together in a love affair, it can be the unification of two halves of a whole. These two signs are thought of as being karmically linked. They’re both looking for security in a relationship and they share a love of art, poetry and culture.”

Meek still in shock on Christmas, he tweets,” I’m still up thinking about my son telling me only thing he want for Christmas is to be married”.

Seems like this really touched his heart and had Meek thinking.

The Philly native, tweeted how he admires Rhianna’s instastory and her cooking saying, “getting happy like I’m about to eat or something … I’m getting lame”.

They say men like for women to cook. Let’s be honest , cooking is a survival skill. You should all be able to boil water and add ingredients, to create a meal.

He goes on to drop a gem about using protection while dating, he tweets; “I don’t have unprotected sex while single , it’s only one girl that get to feel this shit”.

Is he single or just stating his sexual preference? After some of these artist having multiple babies with multiple women was the theme for 2018,  this could be some advice for some friends.

A tweet tagging Meek about his latest tweets, “this nigga meek tweeting heavy now he must be in love or something”. He responded saying, “I think I am”.

So is the Philly rapper in love? Is he dating? Could this be Meek Mill acknowledging a special lady in his life?

Wonder what kind of woman has Meek claiming love?

Victoria Said It!

“I want a freak nasty ho, and I want all bad bitches

I’m in a red ‘Sace robe, fuckin’ on all bad bitches”

-Meek Mill (Championships -On Me)

@MeekMill In Love ? was originally published on hiphopnc.com

