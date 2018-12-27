6lack Felt Shook By Jay-Z & Beyonce Watching His Coachella Set, Talks Grammy Noms, Fatherhood, “Unfair” + More [EXCLUSIVE]

12.27.18
6lack may be unfazed by Grammy nominations but the Atlanta singer/rapper can tell you he was shook by Jay-Z and Beyonce catching his set at Coachella. He sits in with Young Jas to discuss what fatherhood has meant to him, why he’s taking time away after his tour to travel with his daughter, why he decided to release the full version of “Unfair” for Christmas and much more!

On Fatherhood:

“Amazing. It’s one of the best things in the world, if not the best thing in the world. It teaches you a lot about yourself, a lot about people and … just making sure all I’m doing is maturing and doing what I need to do. [It’s taught me to] focusing on clarity and saying what I mean, doing exactly what I say versus beating around the bush or skipping around things or not saying things because they make you uncomfortable. Just say what you need to say, get it done because she’s going to have questions and you need to have answers.”

On Being Shook By Jay-Z And Beyonce At Coachella:

“They told me they were fans and the show was great. They were just like, chillin’ right after I got off stage. So, get off stage and you see them and obviously I’m like floored, ‘They don’t come to everybody sets, I should feel really good right now.’ We talked for a quick second. Other than that, just knowing people I love listen to my music is a cool thing. Like Erykah, even Cole listening to my music is a good thing.”

You can hear the full version of “Unfair” here and watch the entire interview with Young Jas up top!

