Remy Ma Shares First Pic Of Newborn Daughter: “Best Christmas Ever!” [PHOTO]

Remy Ma and her newborn daughter celebrated a happy and healthy Christmas on Tuesday. The “State of the Culture” cast member shared the first photo of her baby girl yesterday, celebrating their first holiday together.

In the photo, Remy is starstruck over her little one as she rests in a hospital bed. “Best Christmas present ever!!! Thank you @papoosepapoose,” she wrote in the caption. Husband Papoose re-posted the photo on his Instagram account, captioning, “All hail THE GOLDEN CHILD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wowwwwwww I still can’t believe it. #blessed … @remyma Can’t thank u enough!”

The happy photo comes days after Remy was taken to the emergency rom due to postpartum health concerns. She underwent a blood transfusion after complications from the December 14th birth.

She released a statement last week saying, “I’m FINALLY back home and doing much better. The baby has been PERFECTLY fine since being born Dec. 14th and I’m resting & recovering at home. (Pap is VERY happy, on cloud 9,999 )

Thank you to all of our family, friends, and loved ones who reached out- Sorry for not responding to texts and/or calls – I physically was not able to and my husband @papoosepapoose was concerned & worried about me all while looking after our “Golden Child”. Also, thank you to all the fans who sent their love and prayers We would also like to thank the ENTIRE staff at the hospital (doctors, nurses, aides, even the housekeeping) as well as the AMAZING security team ; not only did you all make sure my family was well taken care of but everyone was very professional and extremely respectful & protective of our privacy; we truly appreciate it – with love, The Mackies.”

