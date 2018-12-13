CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

On The 5th Anniversary Of Her Surprise Album, We Hear How Afraid Beyonce Was Of Public Reaction

3 reads
Leave a comment
2016 BET Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter/BET / Getty

When we look back on how revolutionary and successful Beyonce’s self-titled surprise album was five years ago, it’s surprising to hear the powerhouse talent share her doubts and nervousness about how the secret project would be received. But in this video clip, we see that Beyonce was all of us when she was questioning her decidison to release

 

 

No cash, no problem

#BuyBlack: The Gift Guide For The Girl In Your Tribe Who Has Everything

10 photos Launch gallery

#BuyBlack: The Gift Guide For The Girl In Your Tribe Who Has Everything

Continue reading #BuyBlack: The Gift Guide For The Girl In Your Tribe Who Has Everything

#BuyBlack: The Gift Guide For The Girl In Your Tribe Who Has Everything

[caption id="attachment_3019900" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: PeopleImages / Getty[/caption] The holiday buying season is upon us and at HelloBeautiful, we support all things Black women, which is why we put together this list of items to buy your girl gang while simultaneously supporting Black women led businesses.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

album , anniversary , Beyonce , Self-Titled , Surprise

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
On The 5th Anniversary Of Her Surprise Album,…
 1 hour ago
12.13.18
Boyz II Men Celebrate The Kickoff Of Their New Las Vegas Residency Show At The Mirage
Boyz II Men Singer Wanya Morris Forms New…
 4 hours ago
12.13.18
Janet Jackson Inducted To Rock And Roll Hall…
 4 hours ago
12.13.18
We Stan: Regina King Performances You Should Watch…
 20 hours ago
12.13.18
{BREAKING} Trump Former Attorney Michael Cohen Sentenced to…
 20 hours ago
12.13.18
8 Seriously Beautiful Photos Of Emerging Model, Lori…
 21 hours ago
12.13.18
Dear Queen, Taking Mental Health Breaks Are Necessary
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Legacy: How Usher’s Music Brings Out The Inner…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Praise! Chance The Rapper Going On Sabbatical To…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Now That Kevin Hart Is Out……..Who Should Host…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Meet Your Friendly Brooklyn Spider-Man | Extra Butter
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Has An Alternative For Elf…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
A Broken Promise & Game 7 Of The…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Op-Ed: Kevin Hart Stepped Down As Host Of…
 2 days ago
12.12.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close