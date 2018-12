Boyz II Men singer Wanya Morris is passing the torch to the next generation, four little boys with remarkable vocals and they’re his sons! The group is called WanMor and they got some major skillz!

Check out IG below!

Must Read:

‘That’s About White.’ Black Twitter Is Mad That No Black Women Were Nominated For A SAG Award

Praise! Chance The Rapper Going On Sabbatical To ‘Learn The Word Of God’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: