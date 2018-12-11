CLOSE
National
RECALL: Jimmy Dean Frozen Ready-To-Eat Sausage Links

Jimmy Dean recalls over 29,000 sausage links after several consumers complained of metal fragments found in the product. The links were shipped to Tennessee and distributed to retail stores.

If you have these sausage links in your freezer, throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.

A description of the recalled product is listed below:

Product name: Jimmy Dean HEAT ’n SERVE Original SAUSAGE LINKS Made with Pork & Turkey

Size: 23.4-oz. pouches

Use by date: Jan. 31, 19

Case code: A6382168

Time stamp range: 11:58 through 01:49

