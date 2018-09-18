Top Of The Morning: Don’t Forget Your Lotion

Sherri says she hasn’t had sugar in 190 days; even her neck is skinny now! Kym has noticed that she’s dressing differently lately and today she’s basically wearing nothing. Sherri claims she’s wearing a romper but Kym says it looks more like a black bra and 8 inch heels. Kym said it could be cute if she had remembered to put on some lotion.
