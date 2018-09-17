FEMA Testing System That Will Allow Trump To Text Most Cell Phones Across The Country

You might be getting a text from President Trump.
According to FEMA, they are testing a new system called Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) this Thursday. The system will allow the President to text cell phones across the country in the event of a national emergency or major weather event. The text will show up on people’s phones as a “Presidential Alert” for some warnings.
According to FEMA, the national test will use the same special tone and vibration as with all WEA messages (i.e. Tornado Warning, AMBER Alert).”
You will be unable to opt out of the WEA test. All of the largest wireless carriers plus 100 additional carriers participate in the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and “the President has sole responsibility for determining when the national-level EAS will be activated,” according to FEMA.
#NYFWNOIR: All Our Favorite Looks From Harlem's Fashion Row 2018 Show
