Hurricane Information
Hurricane Florence Makes Landfall

Hurricane Florence makes landfall near Wilmington with 90 mile per hour winds, and a lot of damage is being reported along the southern coast this morning. In New Bern, heavy flooding is a huge problem as the storms surge pushes up the Neuse River with hundreds of people being rescued. Electricity is out for about 400-thousand people in North Carolina. The storm is expected to make a slow crawl throughout the state, and over the next couple of days, look for heavy rain fall in the Foxy 107/104 listening area. Several inches of rain is possible through  the weekend with gusty wind expected.

Mayor Of Rocky Mount Issues Curfew

Ways To Keep Kids Entertained During The Hurricane With No Electricity Or Supplies

Hurricane Florence 2018 , landfall

