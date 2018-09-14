Hurricane Florence makes landfall near Wilmington with 90 mile per hour winds, and a lot of damage is being reported along the southern coast this morning. In New Bern, heavy flooding is a huge problem as the storms surge pushes up the Neuse River with hundreds of people being rescued. Electricity is out for about 400-thousand people in North Carolina. The storm is expected to make a slow crawl throughout the state, and over the next couple of days, look for heavy rain fall in the Foxy 107/104 listening area. Several inches of rain is possible through the weekend with gusty wind expected.

BREAKING: Florence has made landfall pic.twitter.com/GudvQWuPqM — wralweather (@wralweather) September 14, 2018

