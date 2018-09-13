CLOSE
Hurricane Florence Weather Related Closings And Delays

Florida Prepares For Major Hit By Hurricane Irma

Source: Handout / Getty

We are now hours away of feeling the impact of Hurricane Florence. The hurricane is heading for our coast with Wilmington in the cross hairs. Hundreds of schools, businesses and organization have announce closing due to the storm. For complete list of delays and closings CLICK HERE.

Hurricane Florence has weakened to a Category 2 storm, but is still expected to pack a punch as it roars through North Carolina.

Apps You May Want To Download Before Hurricane Florence Arrives And How To Preserve Your Cell Phone’s Battery

Clsoing , delays , Hurricane Florence

