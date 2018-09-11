Apps You May Want To Download Before Hurricane Florence Arrives And How To Preserve Your Cell Phone’s Battery

Before Hurricane Florence arrives, you want to think about your cell phone. You’ll need it to communicate with family and friends or to call emergency services if you need help. Make sure you have backup power sources for your cell phone in case you don’t have electricity. Check places like Target, Walmart, Best Buy or online resources to find portable chargers that you can charge in advance.

Also consider dimming your cell phone’s home screen as much as you can and closing apps that you aren’t using in an effort to preserve your battery.

There are several apps you might want to download before the storm hits our area.

Foxy 107/104’s free mobile app – Make sure you can listen to Foxy 107/104 from your phone to get updates on the progress of the storm, storm recovery and important numbers.

ReadyNC – This app comes from the North Carolina Emergency Management, NC Department of Public Safety and NC Citizen Corps, according to the News & Observer. It gives disaster updates, including current weather conditions, evacuation updates, traffic conditions, power outages (and how to report outages), open shelters (including ones that take pets!) and real-time info on stream and river flood gages near you.

Red Cross Hurricane app – Provides weather updates and first aid information for people and pets.

Zello – Zello is a free app that works like a walkie-talkie, if your walkie-talkie had much wider range. Using cell service and Wi-Fi, the app allows people to beep into a wide-ranging conversations. If you need a guide to using this app during a disaster, find it here.

