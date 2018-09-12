Long Lines At Gas Pump Amid Hurricane Florence

As Hurricane Florence approaches the east coast, motorists in North Carolina are rushing to fuel up their vehicles. According to AAA, analysts don’t expect Florence to cause a spike in gas prices, due in part to refining capacity concentrated in the Gulf Coast of Texas and Louisiana. Gas prices averaged $2.84 nationally on Tuesday, according to AAA. That’s up 1 cent from a week earlier.

However, in North Carolina about 8 percent of stations in Wilmington, 4 percent in Raleigh-Durham and 4 percent in Greenville-New Bern-Washington were out of gas at midday Tuesday, according to Gasbuddy.com. Do you need to fill up before Hurricane Florence hits Friday morning? GasBuddy has got you covered.

Also, motorists should be aware of the North Carolina price gouging law that went into effect when Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency.

Must See:

Buyer Beware: Price Gouging Ahead Of Hurricane Florence

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: