CLOSE
Hurricane Information
Home > Hurricane Information

Long Lines At Gas Pump Amid Hurricane Florence

0 reads
Leave a comment
24478625

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

As Hurricane Florence approaches the east coast, motorists in North Carolina are rushing to fuel up their vehicles. According to AAA, analysts don’t expect Florence to cause a spike in gas prices, due in part to refining capacity concentrated in the Gulf Coast of Texas and Louisiana. Gas prices averaged $2.84 nationally on Tuesday, according to AAA. That’s up 1 cent from a week earlier.

However, in North Carolina about 8 percent of stations in Wilmington, 4 percent in Raleigh-Durham and 4 percent in Greenville-New Bern-Washington were out of gas at midday Tuesday, according to Gasbuddy.com. Do you need to fill up before Hurricane Florence hits Friday morning? GasBuddy has got you covered.

Also, motorists should be aware of the North Carolina price gouging law that went into effect when Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency.

Must See:

Buyer Beware: Price Gouging Ahead Of Hurricane Florence

fuel , gas station , Hurricane Florence 2018 , north carolina , price gouging

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Candis Welch Went From Being Bullied For Spinal…
 16 hours ago
09.12.18
How To Create A Hurricane Survival Pack
 16 hours ago
09.12.18
Array
New Music : Peabo Bryson – Love Like…
 2 days ago
09.10.18
Microphone and stand in the spotlight
Miss New York May Have Won The Pageant,…
 2 days ago
09.10.18
5 Things You Need To Know When Preparing…
 2 days ago
09.10.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: It’s The Jennifer Is Over…
 2 days ago
09.10.18
‘Power’ Recap: We’ll Find Out If She’s Really…
 2 days ago
09.10.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 2 days ago
09.10.18
Array
Serena’s Husband Made A Video Both For Her…
 4 days ago
09.08.18
Did George Zimmerman Threaten Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Life…
 4 days ago
09.08.18
Cardi B for GQ
Whew Chile! We’ve Got The Video And Details…
 4 days ago
09.08.18
Cardi B Left With Huge Knot After Attempting…
 4 days ago
09.09.18
Safaree’s New Song “BDE (Let Me Touch)” Is…
 5 days ago
09.09.18
#RP With Raven Paris: Bobby Brown And Janet…
 5 days ago
09.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close