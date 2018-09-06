Kamala Harris Shows The Country That Black Women Are Master Interrogators…Leaves Judge Kavanaugh Stammering

If you haven’t seen the video of Senator Kamala Harris questioning Judge Kavanaugh in his confirmation hearing, stop what you’re doing right now and get ready to chuckle.

CSPAN has posted the entire nearly 8-minute exchange between Kamala Harris and Kavanaugh on the Mueller probe. It is worth your time. pic.twitter.com/ezJVEuDeUK — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 6, 2018

Obviously, the internet loved it.

The last 30 minutes of my life have basically consisted of sipping drinks and watching Sen. Kamala Harris adroitly dismantle Brett Kavanaugh with no regard for chummy boy's club niceties, and I am absolutely here for it. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 6, 2018

If you watched Kamala Harris go after Kavanaugh and did not fall at least a little in love with her as the front runner for 2020, I don’t understand you. — Salome Strangelove (@salstrange) September 6, 2018

After seeing Kamala Harris absolutely school Brett Kavanaugh, hard not to daydream about her cleaning Trump's clock on a debate stage. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) September 6, 2018

