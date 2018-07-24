CLOSE
Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Chikesia Clemons Found Guilty Of Disorderly Conduct In Waffle House Arrest

There's nothing more 'Merica than a Black women being held liable for her violent arrest.

2 reads
Leave a comment

Chikesia Clemons, the 25-year-old woman who was violently slammed on video by police outside of a Alabama Waffle House, was found guilty of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest during a late night trial on Monday, AL.com reports.

According to WALA , the hearing took place around 6 p.m. and ended around 10. There were a total of six witnesses, three from the city and three from the defense.

Jude Mark Erwin sentenced Clemons to 10 days in jail, but the outlet reports the judge may reduce her sentence to one year of informal probation. Erwin also ordered Clemons to pay a $200 fine.

Clemons’ lawyer Marcus Fox orally appealed before the end of the hearing. In an interview with WALA he said they would possibly take the case to  the made an oral notice of appeal before the hearing was concluded. In an interview with WALA he said they were disappointed but hopeful that an appeal will produce a different outcome.

A Thursday tweet from Clemons’ twitter account verified that her legal team filed an appeal in the ruling.

RELATED:  25-Year-Old Black Woman Violently Arrested At Alabama Waffle House

Erwin ruled that Clemons was found guilty due the facts of the case, which he argued were within the legal definitions required to find someone as guilty. Erwin also said the ruling was not in any way connected to the strong range of emotion surrounding the incident.

Clemons’ arrest went viral in April after a video surfaced showing her lower body exposed while a white officer violently slammed her to the ground. The incident occurred after Clemons inquired about plasticware for her meal.

Scores of protesters traveled to Alabama in the aftermath, urging for equality in the wake of her violent arrest.

SOURCE: AL.com, WALA

DON’T MISS:

GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $655,000 For Woman Who Lost Family In Tragic Duck Boat Accident

Watch: Cop Violently Chokes And Slams 22-Year-Old Black Man To The Ground At Waffle House

Mourners Attend Wake And Funeral For Sandra Bland In Illinois

Eleven Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

13 photos Launch gallery

Eleven Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

Continue reading Eleven Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

Eleven Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

[caption id="attachment_2839048" align="alignleft" width="847"] Source: Jonathan Gibby / Getty[/caption] Nowadays, all you have to do is turn on the TV or log onto the internet, and we’re inundated with stories about Black women and girls being mistreated, discriminated against, having the police called on us and even killed for doing nothing more than being in our skin. Where we are allowed to go and be our carefree unapologetic selves? At times, it feels as if those spaces are getting more limited, especially in Trump's America. From Yale University dorms to the Waffle Houses to our own homes, here are eleven places where it's literally unsafe for us to exist.

Chikesia Clemons Found Guilty Of Disorderly Conduct In Waffle House Arrest was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tamia Live at the House of Blues-Houston
Happy 19th Anniversary To Tamia And Grant Hill…Also,…
 10 mins ago
07.25.18
R. Kelly The Buffet
R. Kelly’s Wife Responds To New 19-Minute Song…
 57 mins ago
07.25.18
State Of Mind Assets
Lauryn Hill Cancels Concerts In Raleigh And Charlotte…
 1 hour ago
07.25.18
Angela Bassett Talks Black Love, Mission Impossible: Fallout…
 3 hours ago
07.25.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Yasir Teaches Nuri A Lesson…
 10 hours ago
07.25.18
LA Leakers Host Justin Credible Refuses To Play…
 19 hours ago
07.25.18
Demi Lovato Is Rushed To The Hospital For…
 19 hours ago
07.25.18
Watch: Kanye West Freestyles With ASAP Rocky And…
 19 hours ago
07.25.18
The Cast Of ‘Insecure’ Speaks Out, Are They…
 20 hours ago
07.25.18
10 items
#CouplesWeLove: Tamia & Grant Hill Make It Last…
 20 hours ago
07.24.18
15 items
The Greatest Rick Fox Appreciation Gallery Of All…
 21 hours ago
07.24.18
Issa Rae Denies ‘Insecure’ Season 3 Will Focus…
 22 hours ago
07.25.18
Watch: Jorja Smith Hits The Tonight Show To…
 23 hours ago
07.25.18
So You Know It’s Real: Stevie J Gets…
 1 day ago
07.25.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close