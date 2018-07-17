El DeBarge Arrested For Vandalism

El DeBarge was arrested Friday night in California after an argument with a man that took place in a home. DeBarge chased the man out of the home. The man hid in an RV. According to Page Six, the 57-year-old then took a wrench to the windshield of the vehicle.

According to reports, the man called police who arrested DeBarge for felony vandalism. He spent the night in jail and posted $20,000 bail.

