CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

El DeBarge Arrested For Vandalism

3 reads
Leave a comment
GBK BET Awards Official Backstage Talent Lounge - Day 3

Source: Tiffany Rose / Getty

El DeBarge was arrested Friday night in California after an argument with a man that took place in a home. DeBarge chased the man out of the home. The man hid in an RV. According to Page Six, the 57-year-old then took a wrench to the windshield of the vehicle.

According to reports, the man called police who arrested DeBarge for felony vandalism. He spent the night in jail and posted $20,000 bail.

Read More: You Say He Got It Back, We Say He Never Lost It! El DeBarge Took Us Back To 1983 With This Impromptu Performance

 

Ida Bell Wells-Barnett, Leader in civil rights

6 Life Quotes By Ida B. Wells

7 photos Launch gallery

6 Life Quotes By Ida B. Wells

Continue reading 6 Life Quotes By Ida B. Wells

6 Life Quotes By Ida B. Wells

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Arrested , El Debarge , Vandalism

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
GBK BET Awards Official Backstage Talent Lounge - Day 3
El DeBarge Arrested For Vandalism
 2 hours ago
07.17.18
President Obama Departs The White House En Route To Illinois
Let’s Watch This Video Of Obama Dancing In…
 4 hours ago
07.17.18
Janet Jackson Signs Copies Of 'TRUE YOU: A Guide To Finding And Loving Yourself' - March 19, 2011
Behind The Scenes Look At Janet’s Essence Photo…
 5 hours ago
07.17.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jackie Christie’s Play Brings The…
 15 hours ago
07.17.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Reunion Recap: Spice Keeps It Real About…
 15 hours ago
07.17.18
15 items
15 Celebrity Besties Who Are #BestfriendGoals
 18 hours ago
07.16.18
7 items
6 Life Quotes By Ida B. Wells
 20 hours ago
07.16.18
Kulture Konspiracies: 11 Questions The Culture STILL Needs…
 20 hours ago
07.17.18
Gotdamn Girl! Fans React To Garcelle Beauvais’ Super…
 21 hours ago
07.17.18
14 items
14 Shirtless Pictures Of Jason Momoa That’ll Prepare…
 21 hours ago
07.16.18
(Yawn): Dennis Rodman Wants To Do A Song…
 22 hours ago
07.17.18
15 Songs That Started Dance Crazes, And Where…
 23 hours ago
07.17.18
17 photos
Luka Sabbat, Issa Rae & 15 Other Actors…
 23 hours ago
07.16.18
Why Was Kanye West’s ‘The College Dropout’ Taken…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close