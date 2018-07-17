El DeBarge Arrested For Vandalism

3 reads Leave a comment
El DeBarge was arrested Friday night in California after an argument with a man that took place in a home. DeBarge chased the man out of the home. The man hid in an RV. According to Page Six, the 57-year-old then took a wrench to the windshield of the vehicle.
According to reports, the man called police who arrested DeBarge for felony vandalism. He spent the night in jail and posted $20,000 bail.
Read More: You Say He Got It Back, We Say He Never Lost It! El DeBarge Took Us Back To 1983 With This Impromptu Performance
6 Life Quotes By Ida B. Wells
7 photos Launch gallery
6 Life Quotes By Ida B. Wells
1. Ida B. WellsSource:Getty 1 of 7
2. Ida B. WellsSource:Getty 2 of 7
3. Journalist And Suffragist Ida Wells BarnettSource:Getty 3 of 7
4. Ida B. WellsSource:Getty 4 of 7
5. Ida B. WellsSource:Getty 5 of 7
6. Ida B. WellsSource:Getty 6 of 7
7. Ida B. WellsSource:Getty 7 of 7
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours