You Say He Got It Back, We Say He Never Lost It! El DeBarge Took Us Back To 1983 With This Impromptu Performance

25 reads Leave a comment
Sing Time Will Reveal while sitting at the dinner table in a restaurant and make it sound just like the version we loved from the radio in 1983? No problem.
Nine Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe
11 photos Launch gallery
Nine Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe
1. Why Can't They Let Us Live?Source:Getty 1 of 11
2. Waffle HouseSource:Getty 2 of 11
3. In Our CarsSource:Getty 3 of 11
4. The Golf Course4 of 11
5. Pool Parties5 of 11
6. In Schools And CollegesSource:Getty 6 of 11
7. In Our HomesSource:Getty 7 of 11
8. Twitter And Other Forms Of Social MediaSource:Getty 8 of 11
9. TrainsSource:Getty 9 of 11
10. The StreetSource:Getty 10 of 11
11. Yet, We Gonna Be OKSource:Getty 11 of 11
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours