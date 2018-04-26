Entertainment News
You Say He Got It Back, We Say He Never Lost It! El DeBarge Took Us Back To 1983 With This Impromptu Performance

Karen Clark
25 reads
El Debarge

Source: WDMK / Press Photo

Sing Time Will Reveal while sitting at the dinner table in a restaurant and make it sound just like the version we loved from the radio in 1983? No problem.

 

 

Mourners Attend Wake And Funeral For Sandra Bland In Illinois

Nine Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

[caption id="attachment_2839048" align="alignleft" width="719"] Source: Jonathan Gibby / Getty[/caption] Nowadays, all you have to do is turn on the TV or log onto the internet, and we’re inundated with stories about Black women and girls being mistreated, discriminated against, having the police called on us and even killed for doing nothing more than being in our skin. Where we are allowed to go and be our carefree unapologetic selves? At times, it feels as if those spaces are getting more limited, especially in Trump's America. From the golf course to Waffle House to our own homes, here are nine places where it's literally unsafe for us to exist.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

El Debarge , Time Will Reveal

Photos
