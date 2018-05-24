Local
Home > Local

Man At Local Triangle Park: “What Would You Do If I Ripped Your Baby’s Head Off?”

0 reads
Leave a comment
Playground Fun

Source: FatCamera / Getty

Hold your kids a little closer if you’re going to take them to Bond Park in Cary. There are reports of a man saying strange things and behaving oddly.

 

 

Mourners Attend Wake And Funeral For Sandra Bland In Illinois

Eleven Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

13 photos Launch gallery

Eleven Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

Continue reading Eleven Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

Eleven Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

[caption id="attachment_2839048" align="alignleft" width="847"] Source: Jonathan Gibby / Getty[/caption] Nowadays, all you have to do is turn on the TV or log onto the internet, and we’re inundated with stories about Black women and girls being mistreated, discriminated against, having the police called on us and even killed for doing nothing more than being in our skin. Where we are allowed to go and be our carefree unapologetic selves? At times, it feels as if those spaces are getting more limited, especially in Trump's America. From Yale University dorms to the Waffle Houses to our own homes, here are eleven places where it's literally unsafe for us to exist.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

bond , cary , Park

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals
Blue Ivy Is A Rule Follower…This Video Shows…
 34 mins ago
05.24.18
BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-PROCESSION
Say What: Late Night Comedian Amber Ruffin Breaks…
 2 hours ago
05.24.18
N.C. Memorial Day: High Travel And Gas Prices
 4 hours ago
05.24.18
‘Empire’ Recap: The Lyons Go Out With A…
 11 hours ago
05.24.18
11 items
McDonald’s Inspiration Gospel Tour Kicked Off In Chicago…
 18 hours ago
05.23.18
Petty Patrol: 8 Of The Most Outrageous &…
 19 hours ago
05.24.18
Flex Zone: Will Smith Returns To Rap With…
 19 hours ago
05.24.18
7 photos
World Turtle Day: What You Never Knew About…
 19 hours ago
05.23.18
Doctor Who Made Music Videos During Plastic Surgeries…
 19 hours ago
05.24.18
6 items
Black Celebs Who Were Okay With Not Snapping…
 20 hours ago
05.23.18
Dish Sponge Or Sea Sponge? The Internet Debates…
 20 hours ago
05.24.18
These Funny Yearbook Quotes Call Out White America,…
 21 hours ago
05.24.18
This Doctor’s Mysterious Magic Trick Will Make You…
 23 hours ago
05.24.18
#BlackGirlMagic: These Curly-Haired Sisters Are Changing Lives For…
 1 day ago
05.24.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close