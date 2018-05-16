OMG. Manhattan Man Loses It Because Two Women Were Speaking Spanish To Each Other

A White man in Manhattan became enraged when he overheard two women speaking Spanish to each other at a restaurant. The man threatened to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement on the women and said he didn’t want to hear that language in “my country.”

According to Gothamist:

“Every person I listen to—he’s speaking it, she’s speaking it. This is America,” the man shouted, while customers waited for salads at a Fresh Kitchen on Madison Avenue, near 39th Street.

As he was confronted by a manager, the man continued, “Your clients and your staff are speaking Spanish to staff when they should be speaking English…My guess is they’re undocumented, so my next call is to ICE to have each one of them taken out of my country. If they have the balls to come here and live off my money—I pay for their welfare. I pay for their ability to be here.”

The man was kicked out of the restaurant.

Who this this bigot in Midtown Manhattan? What's his name? Please share this. Here he is harassing & insulting two women for speaking Spanish…TO EACH OTHER in the middle of Manhattan. Trump has empowered ugly white people like this to say whatever they feel like saying. pic.twitter.com/WbHlet6H7c — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 16, 2018

