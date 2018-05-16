This Right Here? THIS Is The Whitney Movie We Need (But She Didn’t Have To Shade Paula Abdul’s Singing Like She Did, LOL)

10 reads Leave a comment
This is not a drill! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!!!
This is the trailer for the Whitney Houston movie that we’ve all been needing! According to People, “The film is the first to be officially sanctioned by the singer’s estate and features interviews with her friends and family — like her mother Cissy and ex-husband Bobby Brown.”
The movie is in theaters July 6.
