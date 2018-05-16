Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

This Right Here? THIS Is The Whitney Movie We Need (But She Didn’t Have To Shade Paula Abdul’s Singing Like She Did, LOL)

Karen Clark
10 reads
Leave a comment
2009 American Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

This is not a drill! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!!!

This is the trailer for the Whitney Houston movie that we’ve all been needing! According to People,  “The film is the first to be officially sanctioned by the singer’s estate and features interviews with her friends and family — like her mother Cissy and ex-husband Bobby Brown.”

The movie is in theaters July 6.

Read More: Willow Smith Shocks Jada And Her Grandmother During Talk Show By Revealing She Used To Cut Herself

 

Chadwick Boseman Delivers Powerful Commencement At Howard University

7 photos Launch gallery

Chadwick Boseman Delivers Powerful Commencement At Howard University

Continue reading Chadwick Boseman Delivers Powerful Commencement At Howard University

Chadwick Boseman Delivers Powerful Commencement At Howard University

Chadwick Boseman returned to his alma mater Howard University and left the graduating class of 2018 with inspiring words to last a lifetime. Check out quotes from his HU speech, and scroll through photos of the commencement.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

bobby brown , Cissy Houston , Paula Abdul , whitney houston

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2009 American Music Awards - Show
This Right Here? THIS Is The Whitney Movie…
 2 hours ago
05.16.18
Cardi B Explains What Was Behind That Video…
 16 hours ago
05.16.18
Woman Mistakes Michaela Coel For A Flight Attendant,…
 18 hours ago
05.16.18
This Will Smith & Cardi B Mashup Could…
 21 hours ago
05.16.18
Remix Please: 11 Of The Trillest “Make America…
 21 hours ago
05.16.18
Step Ya Grammar Up: 8 Things We’ve All…
 22 hours ago
05.16.18
10 items
Jaden Smith Visits Baltimore [PHOTOS]
 22 hours ago
05.16.18
10 items
Amara La Negra Visits Baltimore [PHOTOS]
 22 hours ago
05.16.18
How Always Thinking Positive Might Actually Be Negative…
 23 hours ago
05.16.18
Legend Has It: 5 Fun Facts About Chocolate…
 24 hours ago
05.16.18
5 photos
5 Fun Facts About Chocolate Chips
 24 hours ago
05.16.18
Eew: Four Teens Face Charges For A ‘Prank’…
 24 hours ago
05.16.18
Watch: CeeLo Green Is The Host Of His…
 24 hours ago
05.16.18
Watch: Ariana Grande And The Roots Sing “No…
 1 day ago
05.16.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now