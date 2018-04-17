Entertainment News
Beyonce’s Mom Was Concerned Performance Might Be Too Black For White Folks To Understand; Beyonce Said They Can Google It

In case you missed it, Beyonce gave us a whole entire HBCU halftime show at Coachella over the weekend. Everything we love about the Black college experience was on full display for the mostly White audience.

Miss Tina was a little concerned that the audience wouldn’t understand what was happening. Then Beyonce broke down exactly why she was doing it and what she hoped the response would be.

On Instagram, Tina Lawson posted: ❤❤I told Beyonce that i was afraid that the predominately white audience at Coachella would be confused by all of the black culture and Black college culture because it was something that they might not get. Her brave response to me made me feel a-bit selfish and ashamed. She said i have worked very hard to get to the point where i have a true voice and At this point in my life and my career i have a responsibility to do whats best for the world and not what is most popular “ She said that her hope is that after the show young people would research this culture and see how cool it is, and young people black and white would listen to “ LIFT EVERY VOICE AND SING and see how amazing the words are for us all and bridge the gap. She also hopes that it will encourage young kids to enroll in our amazing HIstorically Black Colleges and Universities . I stand corrected ❤

 

